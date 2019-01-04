Smallwood (hand) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's wild-card contest at Chicago.

Smallwood made a sudden appearance on Thursday's practice report as limited due to a hand injury, but his elevation to full participation Friday has wiped away any question about his ability to suit up in the Eagles' postseason opener. If his workload from the final three games of the regular season translates to the playoffs, he should be in line for upwards of 10 touches working behind Darren Sproles and Josh Adams.

