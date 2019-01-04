Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Ready to go Sunday
Smallwood (hand) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's wild-card contest at Chicago.
Smallwood made a sudden appearance on Thursday's practice report as limited due to a hand injury, but his elevation to full participation Friday has wiped away any question about his ability to suit up in the Eagles' postseason opener. If his workload from the final three games of the regular season translates to the playoffs, he should be in line for upwards of 10 touches working behind Darren Sproles and Josh Adams.
More News
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Splits work with Adams, Sproles•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Compiles 27 scrimmage yards•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Scores twice in victory•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Plays four snaps in loss•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Plays just two snaps in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, sims
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...