Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Resumes workouts Monday
Smallwood (hamstring) was present for practice Monday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Smallwood's hamstring injury resulted in the second-year back sitting out last week's preseason opener against the Packers, but if he's able to practice the next couple days without any setbacks, he could receive clearance to take some snaps in Thursday's tilt with the Bills. The former West Virginia standout looks poised to win a roster spot for the Eagles, but the offseason additions of LeGarrette Blount and Donnel Pumphrey could make it difficult for Smallwood to see a noticeable uptick in the 83 touches as a runner and receiver he received as a rookie.
