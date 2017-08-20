Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Returns to practice
Smallwood (hamstring) is practicing Sunday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bothered by a hamstring injury since the second week of training camp, Smallwood missed the first two preseason games despite managing to practice on at least a limited basis last week. He seems to be on track for Thursday's exhibition against Miami, with the potential to handle significant work as part of the first-team offense. LeGarrette Blount has failed to impress so far this preseason, gaining only 17 yards on nine carries and losing a fumble.
