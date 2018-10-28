Smallwood rushed eight times for 24 yards and caught two of three targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Jaguars in London.

Smallwood couldn't get things going on the ground, but he salvaged his fantasy day with a 36-yard receiving score in the third quarter. Among Philadelphia's three running backs, Smallwood and Josh Adams finished neck and neck with 66 and 67 scrimmage yards, respectively, while Corey Clement gained just five yards on his five touches. It will be difficult to predict the team's workload distribution in the backfield following a Week 9 bye.