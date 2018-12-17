Smallwood ran the ball 10 times for 48 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams.

Recent starter Josh Adams struggled (15 carries for 28 yards and a touchdown) and also had to leave the game twice due to injury, opening up the door for Smallwood to step in and deliver a strong fantasy performance. While the 24-year-old did see extra run due to Adams' back injury, it wasn't purely related to the injury, as the latter didn't miss significant chunks of action. The ground game has been one of the multiple reasons the Eagles have struggled this year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see a timeshare develop -- yet again -- for Week 16's matchup with the Texans.