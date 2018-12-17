Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Scores twice in victory
Smallwood ran the ball 10 times for 48 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams.
Recent starter Josh Adams struggled (15 carries for 28 yards and a touchdown) and also had to leave the game twice due to injury, opening up the door for Smallwood to step in and deliver a strong fantasy performance. While the 24-year-old did see extra run due to Adams' back injury, it wasn't purely related to the injury, as the latter didn't miss significant chunks of action. The ground game has been one of the multiple reasons the Eagles have struggled this year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see a timeshare develop -- yet again -- for Week 16's matchup with the Texans.
More News
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Plays four snaps in loss•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Plays just two snaps in win•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Silent Week 12•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Set to lose work to Adams•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Sees just one touch in loss•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Leads backfield in snaps, barely•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15