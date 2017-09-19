Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Sees just 14 snaps in Week 2
Smallwood ran three times for four yards and caught one of two targets for a loss of three in Sunday's defeat in Kansas City.
From a ground-game perspective, this one was all about Darren Sproles, who saw 50 snaps. Smallwood saw 14. roughly the same amount as he did in Week 1, but for the second straight week wasn't very effective with his touches. On the bright side, he saw more than double the action that LeGarrette Blount did. Unless Sproles gets hurt, Smallwood isn't likely to be much of a factor in fantasy.
