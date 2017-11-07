Smallwood ran five times for 25 yards in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

He saw a season-low six offensive snaps but got carries on five of them. Still, despite coach Doug Pederson's claims to the contrary, Smallwood's role in the offense is trending down, and Corey Clement going off for three touchdowns won't help. With a bye coming up in Week 10 and newly-acquired Jay Ajayi sure to take on an even larger role thereafter, fantasy owners have little reason to hold on to the 23-year-old going forward.