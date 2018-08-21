Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Set for busy night
Smallwood and Matt Jones likely will be the only two Philadelphia running backs to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Browns, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
With four running backs injured and Darren Sproles sitting out as a precaution, Smallwood and Jones will have a great opportunity to make their respective cases for a roster spot. They're probably competing with Josh Adams (undisclosed) and Donnel Pumphrey (leg) for a single job, as Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement are only believed to have minor lower body injuries. Another job could open up if either Ajayi or Clement is slow to recover
