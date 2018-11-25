Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Set to lose work to Adams
Smallwood is expected to see his role within the Eagles' backfield committee decline beginning with Sunday's game against the Giants with the team planning to start Josh Adams and feature him more prominently, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Even before Rapoport reported the news, it was apparent that Smallwood's arrow was pointing down. Though he has paced the team in carries since Jay Ajayi (knee) suffered a season-ending injury in early October, Smallwood was on the field for just four offensive snaps -- his fewest since the opener -- in the Week 11 loss to the Saints. With Smallwood averaging just 4.1 yards per carry on the season and Corey Clement (3.4 YPC) faring even worse, the Eagles seem content to cast their lot with Adams, an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame who has shown some explosiveness in more limited duties to date. Rapoport notes that Smallwood and Clement will both still factor into the Eagles' offensive game plans in some capacity, but usage on par with what he received in Week 11 looks like it could be the new norm for Smallwood.
More News
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Sees just one touch in loss•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Leads backfield in snaps, barely•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Scores on 36-yard catch•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Back at practice•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Absent for personal reasons•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Not at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...