Smallwood is expected to see his role within the Eagles' backfield committee decline beginning with Sunday's game against the Giants with the team planning to start Josh Adams and feature him more prominently, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Even before Rapoport reported the news, it was apparent that Smallwood's arrow was pointing down. Though he has paced the team in carries since Jay Ajayi (knee) suffered a season-ending injury in early October, Smallwood was on the field for just four offensive snaps -- his fewest since the opener -- in the Week 11 loss to the Saints. With Smallwood averaging just 4.1 yards per carry on the season and Corey Clement (3.4 YPC) faring even worse, the Eagles seem content to cast their lot with Adams, an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame who has shown some explosiveness in more limited duties to date. Rapoport notes that Smallwood and Clement will both still factor into the Eagles' offensive game plans in some capacity, but usage on par with what he received in Week 11 looks like it could be the new norm for Smallwood.