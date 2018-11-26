Smallwood did not record a single carry or target during Sunday's 25-22 win over the Giants.

Smallwood played only one offensive snap during Sunday's divisional contest. Undrafted rookie Josh Adams appears to have emerged as Philadelphia's featured back, and it seems likely that Smallwood's negligible offensive workload will be his new norm. The third-year pro figures to see most of his snaps on special teams during the Eagles' tilt against Washington in Week 13.