Smallwood (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason contest versus the Bills, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

A game-day decision, Smallwood will take a seat for the Eagles' second exhibition clash. His ability to practice of late points toward a return in the near future, though, so he seems like a fair bet to see the field in preseason Week 3 against the Dolphins. For Thursday's game, Smallwood will be joined on the sidelined by Darren Sproles, leaving the backfield to LeGarrette Blount, Donnel Pumphrey, Corey Clement and Byron Marshall.

