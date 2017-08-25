Smallwood took four carries for 28 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins.

Smallwood split first-team work with LeGarrette Blount, who handled the first carry but appeared to log fewer snaps. Blount ran for 19 yards on four carries thanks to a 16-yard scamper, while Smallwood was a bit more consistent in his first appearance of the preseason. It wasn't all positive, as the second-year WVU product got blown up by a blitzer in pass protection, which was an issue for him last season. Fully recovered from the hamstring injury that plagued him throughout training camp, Smallwood is poised to enter Week 1 with at least a change-of-pace role alongside Blount and Darren Sproles. Of the trio, Smallwood is the only one with three-down potential.