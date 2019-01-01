Smallwood had 12 carries for 53 yards and four catches for 24 more in Sunday's 24-0 win over Washington, playing 26 snaps on offense (37 percent), Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Philadelphia backfield was a true three-way timeshare Week 17, with Josh Adams accounting for 14 touches on just 18 snaps (25 percent) while Darren Sproles saw nine touches across 27 snaps (38 percent). There was a bit of inflation for Smallwood in garbage time, but he also got the start and the first carry, with half his touches occurring before halftime. The split workload will make it difficult for any one running back to be productive during the playoffs, especially against a stifling Chicago defense this coming Sunday.