Smallwood earned a spot on the initial 53-man roster in Philadelphia, Bo Wulf of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Smallwood got the No. 4 RB spot, beating out Josh Adams, Donnel Pumphrey and Matt Jones. The role may leave Smallwood as a healthy inactive some weeks, but he does have a shot to get some touches Week 1 if Jay Ajayi (undisclosed) isn't able to suit up against Atlanta.

More News
Our Latest Stories