Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Suiting up in Week 17
Smallwood is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Dressing for the first time since Nov. 5, Smallwood appears well positioned to take on a healthy workload with Jay Ajayi (coach's decision) inactive and the Eagles unlikely to lean heavily on key backs LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement for a regular-season finale that doesn't carry playoff implications. With that in mind, Smallwood and pass-catching threat Kenjon Barner could end up seeing the bulk of the snaps out of the backfield, with the former likely representing the superior fantasy option.
