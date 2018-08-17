Smallwood rushed for one yard on four carries and nabbed one of four targets for five yards during Thursday's loss to the Patriots.

Despite a dinged-up stable of running backs, Smallwood earned fewer touches, and did less with them, than the preseason opener. The Eagles fell behind by several scores early in the contest, so part of Smallwood's usage can be attributed to the flow of the game. At the same time, averaging just over two yards per touch while in a battle for a roster spot can't be how Smallwood hoped this preseason would start.