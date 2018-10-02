Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Totals 54 yards in loss
Smallwood carried five times for 39 yards and caught three of five targets for 15 more yards in Sunday's 26-23 loss to Tennessee.
With Darren Sproles (hamstring) and Corey Clement (quad) both inactive, Smallwood played 36 snaps, just five fewer than Jay Ajayi on the day, while Josh Adams played just one. With increased opportunity the past two weeks. the 24-year-old has shown more versatility, seeing 10 targets and catching six after hauling in just 13 of 18 in eight games last season. If both Sproles and Clement are still unable to return for the Week 5 home tilt with Minnesota, the West Virginia product would again be in line for a similar role.
