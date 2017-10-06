Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Unlikely to play this week
Smallwood (knee) won't practice Friday and will be listed as questionable and a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, but it's not expected that he'll suit up for the contest, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
While Eagles head coach Doug Pederson indicated Friday that Smallwood's Week 5 status will be determined Sunday, Smallwood didn't practice at all this week, so all signs are pointing toward him being unable to go. If Smallwood is indeed sidelined Sunday, LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement would likely see most of the work in the Eagles' backfield, with Kenjon Barner possibly factoring into the mix on passing downs.
