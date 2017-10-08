Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Smallwood (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Alex Flanagan of NFL Network reports.

This was the expected outcome after Smallwood's inflamed right knee prevented him from practicing this week. With the absence of Smallwood, who has played more snaps than any Eagles running back this season, it's expected that starter LeGarrette Blount and rookie Corey Clement will take on larger workloads in the ground game, while Clement and perhaps the recently signed Kenjon Barner fill most of Smallwood's duties on passing downs.