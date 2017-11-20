Smallwood (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Dallas, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

With Jay Ajayi fully implemented into the offense, the Eagles don't have a need for five running backs on the active roster Sunday. In Smallwood's stead, LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement and Kenjon Barner will handle any reps left overs by Ajayi.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories