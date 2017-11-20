Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Won't play Sunday
Smallwood (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Dallas, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
With Jay Ajayi fully implemented into the offense, the Eagles don't have a need for five running backs on the active roster Sunday. In Smallwood's stead, LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement and Kenjon Barner will handle any reps left overs by Ajayi.
