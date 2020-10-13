Parks (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday, indicating the beginning of his 21-day window to be activated from IR.

Parks has yet to make his Eagles debut, as he's spent the first five weeks of the season on IR with a severe hamstring injury. The 26-year-old safety is making strides toward a return to the lineup. Last season, he played 14 games with the Broncos and recorded 35 tackles, a sack, two pass breakups and an interception. Parks will look to rotate in behind Jalen Mills and Rodney McLeod once he's healthy.