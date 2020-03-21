Play

Parks signed a one-year deal with the Eagles on Saturday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Parks evidently left more money on the table to join his home-town team. The 25-year-old quietly emerged as a starter for the Broncos last season, compiling 35 tackles across 14 games, and likely will compete with Jalen Mills and Rodney McLeod for one of the two starting safety spots come the fall.

