Shipley started Thursday's preseason game against the Bengals, taking seven carries for 48 yards and one catch for four yards.

All eight touches came on the first two drives, including a 38-yard carry, before AJ Dillon took over for the third series and played the rest of the first half. Dillon also had a solid night, with five carries for 27 yards and three catches for 27 yards, but both the rotation order and Shipley's strong performance suggest Shipley is on track for the No. 2 RB role in Philadelphia -- a spot that could equate to immense fantasy value in the event of a Saquon Barkley injury.