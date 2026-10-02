Shipley (foot) practiced in full on Friday and does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.

Shipley has been battling a foot injury. He didn't practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday. However, after logging a full session Friday, the 24-year-old is good to go for the Week 4 meeting with Los Angeles. Shipley is second on the team in snaps at the running back position behind Saquon Barkley, though he hasn't done much, amassing 28 yards off nine carries throughout the first three weeks of the 2026 campaign.