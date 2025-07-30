Shipley and AJ Dillon are the top candidates for backup roles in Philadelphia's backfield, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The stylistic difference is drastic, with Dillon a 247-pound bruiser who has 597 career carries in the regular season. Shipley, a fourth-round pick last year, is listed at 209 pounds, and he took just 30 carries in 16 games during his initial NFL regular season. The report notes that Shipley should have a roster spot and a role on special teams even if Dillon earns the No. 2 RB role this summer. The two might ultimately part of a committee in the event of a Saquon Barkley injury.