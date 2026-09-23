Shipley turned seven carries into 24 yards and caught both of his targets for five yards during the Eagles' 24-20 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Both Shipley and Tank Bigsby operated in larger roles in the Eagles' backfield after Saquon Barkley left in the first quarter due to a shoulder stinger. During that time that Barkley was off the field, Shipley operated as the clear RB2 behind Bigsby, with Shipley's seven carries being his most in a game since the 2024 season, when he logged eight carries or more three times. Barkley's practice participation over the coming days will be worth monitoring, as Shipley would be primed to serve as Philadelphia's RB2 against Chicago on Monday if Barkley is not cleared to play.