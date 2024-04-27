The Eagles selected Shipley in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 127th overall.

Those hoping for Shipley to make an immediate impact as a rookie may be disappointed with this selection because the Eagles gave Saquon Barkley a big contract this offseason. Still, Shipley profiles as a solid depth option behind Barkley, who has had durability issues. Shipley starred at Clemson for three years after being ranked as a five-star recruit in high school. He topped out with 210 carries for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2022 and was more so part of a committee as a junior. Shipley did not test at the combine due to a knee issue but put down a 4.45 in the 40 at Clemson's Pro Day. He may not be built for workhorse functions but can be a rotational rusher with some pass-catching assignments as well given his 69 receptions on 85 targets in his final two seasons in college. Shipley is a better back right now than Kenneth Gainwell, but that hasn't stopped Philadelphia from giving Gainwell the snaps anyway in the past.