Shipley carried the ball 10 times for 32 yards and caught all four of his targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants.

The rookie RB split the backfield workload with Kenneth Gainwell while Saquon Barkley was rested ahead of the playoffs, but it was Shipley who was the more productive of the duo. The 2024 fourth-round pick hadn't even seen a target through the first 17 weeks of the season, but his usage in the passing game Sunday suggests a future role for him in the offense even if Barkley continues to dominate touches. Shipley will likely return to being predominantly a special-teams asset in the postseason however, as the Eagles get ready to host the Packers next weekend in the wild-card round.