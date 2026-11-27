Shipley carried the ball 10 times for 46 yards and failed to catch his only target in Thursday's 39-38 win over the Cowboys.

Saquon Barkley (neck) exited the game early with a stinger, leaving the backfield in the hands of Shipley. The Eagles had to abandon the run game after halftime, however, limiting his usage as Joe Milton engineered an incredible comeback with his arm and legs. Barkley spent most of his time on the sideline trying to talk the coaching and training staffs into letting him back on the field, suggesting his absence was just precautionary, but if he misses additional action, Shipley could be in line for a much bigger workload in Week 13 against the Cardinals.