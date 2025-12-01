Shipley caught his lone target for 11 yards while playing four of the Eagles' 53 offensive snaps in Friday's 24-15 loss to the Bears.

The Clemson product received his first offensive touch since the Eagles' Week 10 win over the Packers and played ahead of Tank Bigsby (no touches on just one offensive snap) during Friday's loss, suggesting he may be emerging as the team's No. 2 running back. Shipley has now appeared in 10 games this season, recording 84 total yards on 16 touches while also accumulating 520 kick-return yards. He's likely to remain a minor factor in Philadelphia's offense in the Week 14 matchup against the Chargers.