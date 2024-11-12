Shipley rushed nine times for 34 yards in Sunday's 34-6 win over the Cowboys.
Shipley's carries and yards were both career highs. All nine of his rushes came in the fourth quarter with his team already up by 28 points, though, so this doesn't signal a change in his expected workload going forward.
