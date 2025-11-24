Shipley accumulated 106 kick-return yards and played seven of the Eagles' 58 offensive snaps in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Cowboys.

The 23-year-old from Clemson played more offensive snaps than Tank Bigsby (three) but still didn't record an offensive touch. Shipley has now gone without a carry in four of the Eagles' last six games, indicating he's operating as the team's No. 3 running back. He's expected to continue contributing as one of Philadelphia's top kick returners in the Week 13 matchup against the Bears.