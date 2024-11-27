Shipley played zero offensive snaps for the second consecutive game in Week 12 against the Rams.
Shipley played 11 offensive snaps and rushed nine times in a blowout of the Cowboys back in Week 10 but hasn't seen the field with the offense since then. He's received zero touches in eight of the Eagles' 11 games so far this season.
