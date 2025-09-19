Shipley (oblique) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Shipley left the Eagles' season-opening win against the Cowboys with a rib injury that eventually was reclassified as an oblique issue on Week 2 injury reports. He missed all three sessions last week before Philadelphia ruled him out, but he was able practice in a limited capacity this Thursday and Friday before a decision was made regarding his Week 3 availability. As long as Shipley is sidelined, AJ Dillon should handle most of the RB reps that don't go to starter Saquon Barkley, as Tank Bigsby didn't play any offensive snaps in his Eagles debut this past Sunday in Kansas City.