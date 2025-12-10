Shipley caught his lone target for three yards in Sunday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers.

Shipley failed to record a single rushing attempt Monday, while playing just seven of the Eagles' 71 offensive snaps. In 11 appearances this season, the second-year running back has totaled just 11 rushes for 45 yards on offense, adding six receptions for 42 yards. Due to his limited usage in Philadelphia's backfield, Shipley should remain far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Raiders.