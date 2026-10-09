Shipley will lead the Eagles' backfield against the Jaguars on Week 5 due to the absences of both Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (abdomen, IR), Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.

Barkley and Bigsby both sustained injuries during the Eagles' Week 4 loss to the Rams, and with both running backs sidelined for Week 5, the Eagles will turn to Shipley to handle RB1 duties while Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele provide backfield depth. Shipley is averaging 3.4 yards per carry though four games this season, and his work will be cut out for him against a Jaguars defense that allows the third-fewest rushing yards in the NFL (74.3).