The Eagles placed Shipley (foot) on injured reserve Friday.

After being diagnosed with a partial tear of his plantar fascia earlier this week, Shipley was slated for a multi-week absence, and he now will miss at least the next four games while on IR. He'll join Tank Bigsby (abdomen) on the list, and with Saquon Barkley currently tending to a lingering hamstring injury, the Eagles currently host just two healthy RBs (Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele) on the active roster. Shipley's next chance for game action is Sunday, Nov. 22 against the Steelers.