Shipley (illness/foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

Despite being listed as a limited participant throughout the week, Shipley made enough improvement in his recovery from an illness and his lingering plantar fascia injury to get the green light to play Thanksgiving Day. Shipley is expected to contribute as a kickoff returner along with serving as the top backup out of the backfield to Saquon Barkley. In his return from a four-game stint on injured reserve during last week's win over the Steelers, Shipley carried four times for nine yards while playing 19 of 53 snaps on offense.