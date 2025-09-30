Eagles' Will Shipley: Returns to action but barely plays
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shipley returned to action Sunday against the Buccaneers after missing the previous two games with an oblique injury but did not touch the ball on offense.
It was good to see Shipley back on the field, but his role was almost exclusively limited to special teams, where he featured as a kick returner. He played just three offensive snaps and did not receive a carry nor catch a pass, though he was targeted once.