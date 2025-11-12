Shipley rushed four times for 17 yards and caught a pair of passes for 17 more yards in Monday's win over the Packers.

Both Shipley's carries and catches represented season highs, but the overall picture was still quite a minor role. He did at least see the field for 12 offensive snaps (another season high, and four more than Tank Bigsby managed), but his pathway to becoming a significant part of the Eagles' offensive is hard to envision as long as Saquon Barkley remains healthy.