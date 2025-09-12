Shipley (oblique) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Shipley wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week due to the oblique injury that forced him out just before halftime of last Thursday's win against the Cowboys. With an absence now on tap for Shipley, AJ Dillon and Tank Bigsby will be the options to spell top RB Saquon Barkley this weekend, while Audric Estime is a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad.