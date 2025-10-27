Shipley rushed three times for a total of two yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Giants.

Shipley appears to have slipped to third on the depth chart, as his eight offensive snaps were only half of those played by Tank Bigsby, who carried the ball nine times. Saquon Barkley exited with a groin injury at the end of the third quarter but believes he'll be good to go after the team's Week 9 bye. If Barkley does wind up missing time, Shipley should play a larger role than normal in Week 10 against the Packers but would likely still see fewer touches than Bigsby.