Eagles' Will Shipley: Suffers rib injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shipley is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Cowboys due to a rib injury.
Shipley got hit hard on a kick return late in the first half and wasn't spotted with the team coming out to begin the third quarter. AJ Dillon rotated in behind Saquon Barkley and will serve as the backup running back if Shipley is unable to return.
