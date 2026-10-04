Shipley rushed six times for 23 yards and didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Rams. He also returned three kickoffs for 65 yards.

Shipley was the last man standing in Philadelphia's backfield after Saquon Barkley (hamstring) exited in the first quarter and Tank Bigsby (undisclosed) left in the fourth quarter. Bigsby had been working ahead of Shipley after Barkley's exit, but if neither of Philadelphia's top two running backs are available in Week 5, Shipley could take on the lead role against the Jaguars in London.