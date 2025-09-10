Shipley was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to an oblique injury.

When Shipley exited last Thursday's win against the Cowboys, the Eagles deemed him questionable to return due to a rib injury, which has been reclassified on the team's first Week 2 practice report. He was acting as Saquon Barkley's primary backup before his departure, but Philadelphia traded for Tank Bigsby on Monday to give it another option aside from AJ Dillon out of the backfield if Shipley isn't able to suit up Sunday in Kansas City.