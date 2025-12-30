Eagles' Will Shipley: Two carries in narrow victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shipley rushed twice for two yards in Sunday's 13-12 victory over the Bills.
Shipley didn't play a large role in the Week 17 victory, though it was his largest since Week 10, as he'd totalled just three catches and zero rushing attempts in the previous six weeks. With seeding still to play for in Week 18, Shipley's role may not expand much against the Commanders in the regular season finale.
