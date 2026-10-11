The Eagles ruled out Shipley (foot) for the remainder of Sunday's game versus the Jaguars in London.

With Saquon Barkley (hamstring) ruled out for Week 5 and Tank Bigsby (core) landing on injured reserve, Shipley looked poised to handle a featured role out of the Philadelphia backfield. However, Shipley's day came to an end late in the second quarter, when he sustained a foot injury that will ultimately keep him from returning. The Eagles will finish out the contest with Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele as their main options out of the backfield. Shipley finished with five carries for six yards and a touchdown to go with a seven-yard reception on two targets.