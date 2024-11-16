Shipley did not see the field for an offensive snap in Thursday's 26-18 win over the Commanders.
Shipley saw the field for 11 offensive snaps and rushed nine times late in a 28-point win over Dallas in Week 10, but with the score close throughout the Week 11 win against Washington, there was no room for third-stringers like Shipley to take the field. He's carried the ball a total of 19 times through 10 games this season.
