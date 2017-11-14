Eagles' William Beatty: Signs with Eagles
Beatty signed with the Eagles on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Beatty most recently played in six games for the Giants in 2016 after missing the entire 2015 season with a torn pectoral muscle. The veteran will help add depth to an offensive line without Jason Peters, who tore his MCL and ACL earlier this season.
