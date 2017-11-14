Eagles' William Beatty: Signs with Philadelphia
Beatty signed a contract Tuesday with the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Beatty most recently played six games with the Giants in 2016, which came after he missed the entire 2015 season with a torn pectoral muscle. The veteran will help add depth to an offensive line that will be without its top tackle, Jason Peters (knee), for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Giants' William Beatty: Inactive Week 2•
-
Giants place OL Will Beatty on PUP list, two others on IR•
-
Giants officially place Will Beatty on PUP list•
-
Giants new-look offensive line on display in OTA's•
-
Flowers' college position coach thinks he can fill in for injured Beatty•
-
Giants: OT Will Beatty undergoes successful surgery•
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.