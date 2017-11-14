Beatty signed a contract Tuesday with the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Beatty most recently played six games with the Giants in 2016, which came after he missed the entire 2015 season with a torn pectoral muscle. The veteran will help add depth to an offensive line that will be without its top tackle, Jason Peters (knee), for the rest of the season.

